Mines student petition expresses frustration with building location, transparency

A student-created change.org petition opposing the location of South Dakota Mines’ new Nucor Mineral Industries Building has garnered over 300 signatures, and sparked discussion about administration transparency and student communication.

The $41.8 million building, funded in part from a $19 million contribution from the state and $5 million from its namesake Nucor, held its groundbreaking Sept. 30 on the Mines campus, located across the street from the O'Harra building on the south side of the Quad.

For some students, the location came as a surprise. Returning from the Native American Day holiday weekend, fences raised on a portion of the campus’s Quad were the first indication to some that the building plans had been moved from its original location, originally planned across the street from the Quad, not within it.

The building’s original location was set back in 2019 with the school’s Campus Master Plan. According to South Dakota Mines President James Rankin, the 2019 plan had participation and feedback from faculty, staff, students and alumni. During that planning stage, he said, the changed location was “on the shortlist,” and received no major opposition from students.

The decision to move the location was finalized at a May 10 Board of Regents meeting in response to inflated construction costs and a “volatile” construction environment, according to meeting documents. Moving the building saved an estimated $2 million and reduced the size from 90,000 square- feet to 63,800 square-feet.

The student petition described the project as one of the most “universally hated projects in [the] school’s history,” calling it damaging to students and destroying a “significant portion of the green space on campus” and the removal of “several of the oldest trees on our campus and the relocation memorials in our Quad.”

Student opposition to the location was only part of the petition’s concerns: the other was how the decision was made and communicated. The petition reads that “student input was not considered in the planning and location of the new facility and the school administration has remained silent in the face of significant anger from the student body and faculty.”

According to Rankin, the decision was largely based on the original discussions and feedback from the 2019 Campus Master Plan, where the current location on the Quad was an option that had been discussed.

“We were relying on the input we'd had from students back in that 2019 activity,” Rankin said.

Samantha Pfeiffer, currently finishing up her master’s degree in computer science and engineering at Mines, felt the level of communication both prior to and after the decision was less than upfront.

An electronic communication trail provided by senior electrical engineering student Joseph Chamberland between students and the administration showed the first mention of the new location in an April 13 email, when the the $5 million donation from Nucor was announced.

Another email from Rankin days prior to the groundbreaking referenced the location again, with a map indicating the new location at the bottom of the email. Chamberland, the creator of the change.org petition, described the email as “not really” covering the location, saying the map at the bottom was “pretty tightly cropped.”

Pfeiffer said the map was not an accurate footprint, and a blue box drawn over the campus map indicating the location lacked attention to detail. The current Campus Master Plan on the school’s website has not yet been updated with the new location.

“To me, that says, I don’t think that students are worth the time to get accurate information to them. And that is incredibly frustrating,” she said.

One of the petition’s demands was full building plans, including a rendering of the Quad with the Nucor building in place, floor plans of the new building and a map of the impact to the Quad. Chamberland said these have been provided.

Rankin and Mines Communications Manager Mike Ray referenced emails, social media posts, a publication in the Journal and a press release speaking to the methods of and frequency of communication alerting the student body to the location change.

“To be honest, not a lot of people in my generation read the news,” Chamberland said.

Both Pfeiffer and Chamberland felt the change in location merited its own announcement, rather than paragraphs in routine newsletters.

“We tried to be very transparent about what's going on through emails, through presentations to alumni, through presentations and communications to the student senate last spring and trying to make sure people know what's going on. This has been a tough situation,” Rankin told the student senate Wednesday night.

One student asked how the administration plans to replace the green space being built on. Rankin said the site where the old Mineral Industries Building is being torn down will provide an additional area of green space.

“A lot of people are concerned with that,” Chamberland said. “Due to road noise, because St. Joseph is a traffic area.”

Rankin said there were “at least four students” involved in a steering group, along with open sessions with architects on campus, a student session and a presentation at student senate meeting.

Rankin said the decision was based on the 2019 feedback, rather than open invitations for students to weigh in this year.

“During our 2019 campus master planning study, student input was specifically sought for potential building sites on campus,” Ray told the Journal in an email Thursday. “Students were in favor of locating a building in the Quad because the green space was large and not heavily used, plus it made their walk between classes shorter. The chosen location comes from that student feedback.”

Rankin said he received only two emails regarding the new location, and that he feels the administration is already doing what they can to communicate with students. He referenced twice-weekly newsletters, monthly meetings with student senate leadership, cabinet meetings and social media posts.

“You just never know if people are going to actually read the message," he said. "And I think that's just will continue to be a problem. We'd like to get better.”

Rankin said the memorials in the Quad will be moved to a new spot. He said the school has worked with a fraternity that planted a memorial tree in memory of fraternity members who have died, and the wood will be used to build something.

Part of the change.org petition demands “new standards to ensure input from students and faculty is taken into consideration for any new construction project that would affect green space on campus or cause significant disruptions.”

Rankin said he feels they’re “doing that already. Reaching out to students and making sure they’re part of discussions.”

Ray noted the 300-some signatures on the petition represent a small portion of the 2,400 student body.

“We’re hearing from a vocal group of students who are concerned with the process. There are a significant number of other students are very happy with the location where it's at,” Ray said. “We really have to balance all of those voices."

While the Quad’s transformation is already under way, Pfeiffer hopes for an effort to restore trust.

“Joe [Chamberland] is really trying to make sure that the students are heard,” she said. “And that does give me hope.”

Rankin sent an email in response to student concerns, saying “I appreciate when students bring concerns forward in a constructive way. We have tried to be very transparent with the campus community in planning this new building, but it is apparent that our communications have not reached everyone.”

Chamberland said the letter struck the wrong tone with many students. The petition asks for a public apology among its five conditions. Acknowledgement, Pfeiffer said, that the administration caused distress to students and that they are actively looking at better ways to communicate would be “fantastic.”

Chamberland said he would like to give the administration the benefit of the doubt, and use the student feedback as a catalyst for change moving forward.

"Students always have an avenue to address concerns like this through the Student Association," Ray said. "It the official channel for these sort of concerns."