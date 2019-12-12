Torger Anders Henckel, who died Sept. 21 while hiking in the Black Hills, will receive his Bachelor of Science degree posthumously Saturday during South Dakota School of Mines & Technology’s 2019 winter commencement ceremony.
The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. It can be viewed via livestream on the school's website, sdsmt.edu.
Henckel will be awarded his bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. The 22-year-old died of an apparent fall while hiking. At the time of his death, he was completing his final semester and had accepted a job offer in Tucson, Ariz., from Freeport-McMoRan as a mining engineer.
During his time at the School of Mines, Henckel joined the Mining & Mucking Team in 2015, served as vice president in 2018-19, and was part of the team that won the co-ed/mixed division competition at the International Collegiate Mining Games in Cornwall, England in 2018. Mining & Mucking is an international college team competition in traditional mining skills.
Henckel grew up in Viroqua, Wisconsin, and graduated in 2015 from Luther High School in Onalaska, Wisconsin. Family and friends remember his strong faith, his love of skiing, hiking and rock climbing, and his amazing descriptions of rock formations.
Henckel’s parents, Gregg and Nancy Henckel, his sisters, Marit Brown and Annika Henckel, and his sister-in-law, Ashley Henckel, will attend the commencement ceremony.
“We’re very grateful that the Board of Regents are honoring him with this degree. He worked hard for it. We’re very thankful,” Nancy Henckel said.
She described her son as a wonderful person.
“He had a very strong faith; that was him. He lived his faith. To me, that was the most important thing about him. He was a wonderful son and brother. He loved animals. We live on a farm and he was very good with all of our livestock. He called him the cow whisperer,” Nancy Henckel said.
Torger Henckel loved competing on the Mining & Mucking team, his mother said.
“He loved mining. He loved rocks. He loved being outdoors. He was a great skier. He loved to ski and hike and rock climb. He died doing what he loved,” she said.
Henckel’s posthumous degree will be one of several highlights during the commencement.
South Dakota’s Artist Laureate, Dale Lamphere, will receive an honorary doctor for public service. In his 47-year career, Lamphere has created more than 60 public monumental sculptures located nationwide.
He created “Dignity,” a 50-foot-tall, 12-ton stainless steel sculpture in Chamberlain. He also recently completed the Arc of Dreams over the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls. Additionally, his sculptures have recently been placed in Chicago, Kansas City, Colorado Springs, Omaha and Dallas.
Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D., the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), will be the commencement speaker. Droegemeier serves as President Donald Trump’s science advisor and leads OSTP in its coordination of science and technology initiatives.
Droegemeier’s background is in extreme weather, numerical weather prediction and data assimilation. Droegemeier earned a Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, and earned his master’s degree and Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Tom Corcoran, Connie Determan, Jackie Flowers, Roger Musick and Dr. Larry Schumaker will receive distinguished alumni awards. Caitlin Hone will be the senior class representative.