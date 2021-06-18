Mines students, Oglala Sioux design fire station

A team of South Dakota Mines students helped design a structural fire station in Pine Ridge.

Mines students William Smith, Zachary Darling, Ellie Burczek, Cody MacLake, Chase Storgaard, Jason Maiden, Joseph Updike and Tyler Jensen worked with tribal and federal officials to help research and design the new station. It is the first time the Oglala Sioux Tribe has had a fire station dedicated to protecting structures located on their reservation.

Oglala Sioux Tribal officials reached out to the senior design team as part of a memorandum of understanding between the university and the Tribe that helps connect experts at Mines with tribal needs. The project was funded through a technical assistance grant from USDA Rural Development that seeks to help improve infrastructure in rural communities.

The teams at Mines met with Tribal officials to determine their needs and to verify the long response times for fire emergencies on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Students then toured fire stations in the area and interviewed fire officials to garner ideas for the new design.