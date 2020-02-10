Mines’ Sueker earns defensive honors from RMAC

South Dakota Mines sophomore Mitchell Sueker was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball defensive player of the week Monday for the period ending Feb. 9.

Sueker totaled 20 rebounds during wins over New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State-Pueblo last weekend, with 17 coming on the defensive end of the floor. He finished with 37 points while helping the Hardrockers extend their winning streak to four games.

"Mitchell had a tremendous weekend for us," Hardrocker men's basketball coach Eric Glenn said. "Not only did he give us a great effort crashing the boards, he defended very well, holding his man --- in both game --- to well under their season average. It's great for Mitch to receive this award and I'm glad the rest of the conference is taking notice."

Sueker, a 6-foot-9-inch forward from Marshall, Minn., collected 11 rebounds – 10 of which were at the defensive end – during Mines’ 101-94 come-from-behind win Friday over New Mexico Highlands. He finished with 22 points and an assist to earn a double-double.

Sueker, who was named RMAC freshman of the year after the 2018-19 season, followed up Friday's game with nine rebounds and a steal in Saturday's 73-44 rout of CSU-Pueblo. He scored 15 points and had four assists against the Thunderwolves.

Mines (13-10, 10-7 RMAC), which is tied for fifth place in the RMAC men’s basketball standings, plays host to Chadron State at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Metro State Denver at 6 p.m. Saturday.

