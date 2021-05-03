Mines' team wins first place at Governor’s Giant Vision Business Plan Competition

For the first time in university history, an all-student team from South Dakota Mines has won the open Governor's Giant Vision Business Competition.

Kirstie Gildemeister and Kelsey Fitzgerald won the 2021 Giant Vision award for their company, Hydrolyst LLC, which has the potential to greatly improve the effort to store energy generated by solar and wind power.

Their invention is a more efficient and robust system to split water into oxygen and hydrogen gas. It increases effectiveness of solar-powered hydrogen fuel cells, which can be used to store energy needed during peak demand.

Gildemeister and Fitzgerald also won a 2021 Braun Inventor award, which will help them with the process of landing a patent for their idea.

“We are really excited and thankful for all the opportunities South Dakota Mines’ Office of Industrial Relations to help us commercialize our idea and help build it up. We both left jobs in industry to pursue this company and the help of the university has been instrumental in our success,” says Gildemeister, company CEO.

Hydrolyst is now building a prototype on a small farm near Ellsworth Air Force Base that includes a solar array and hydrogen generation system which will showcase the technology.