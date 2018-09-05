There's a new sport at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and students won't need to leave their computer chairs to participate.
Adorned in blue T-shirts featuring the school's miner pick-axes and video game controllers, student competitors stood along with college dignitaries before a crowd of 50 gathered in the student union at the school on Tuesday morning for a ribbon-cutting inaugurating the facility for the school's 14th — and newest — varsity team: esports.
"The Hardrockers esports practice facility is the first-of-its-kind in Rapid City," said esports coordinator Wyatt Engel. He had previously organized informal gatherings for gamers for years, as a student, watching participation quadruple.
"During that time we saw the negative stigmas about gamers shift," said Engel.
Tryouts are already underway for the college's team for "League of Legends," a popular PC game, and the first exhibition match is scheduled for homecoming Saturday, Sept. 15, against Simon Frasier University.
The new facility of multiple computer terminals and a check-in station is available for students at leisure or practicing.
Mines President James Rankin said esports is a multi-million industry and it's "only going to continue to grow in arenas and universities across the world."
The school also offers a 12-credit certification in esports. Next year the school anticipates more varsity teams and double the participants. Around eighty students showed up last Friday for a tryout.