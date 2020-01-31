Mines women stop MSU-Denver for fourth straight win

Duffy, a redshirt freshman, earned her first career double-double consisted of 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.

Augustana, who has won six of its last seven games, improves to 12-7 overall and 8-7 in NSIC action. Minot State drops to 4-15 and 1-14.

Men

Hardrockers roll past MSU-Denver

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team broke a two-game skid and ran past MSU Denver 80-51 Friday night in Denver.

Friday's win moved the Hardrockers, 7-7 in league play and 10-10 overall, from 10th place in the RMAC standings to a tie for seventh place with Fort Lewis College, Regis University and CSU-Pueblo.

The Hardrockers led by as much as 43 points midway through the second half. They outscored MSUD, 46-35, in the first half, and kept up the intensity in the second period and bettered the home team, 34-26, over the final 20 minutes.

Allec Williams had another outstanding performance, scoring 13 points on the night. In doing so, he breached the 1,000-point mark in his college career.