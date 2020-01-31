Mines women stop MSU-Denver for fourth straight win

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team rallied from 12 points down in the second half to defeat MSU-Denver, 58-52 Friday night in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Denver.
Trailing 35-23 in the third, the Hardrockers cut the lead to 39-37 heading into the fourth.
Mines then hit five 3-pointers int he final 10 minutes and outscored the Roadrunners 21-13 to pick up the big conference road win. With the Hardrockers' fourth straight victory, Mines is now tied for eighth in league play at 7-7 with MSU-Denver and stands 9-9 overall.
The 'Rockers shot 53.85 percent from the field in the fourth quarter, making good on 7-of-13 shots and ended shooting 36.7 percent in the game, making good on 22-of-60 attempts, including 8-of-18 from the 3-point line.
Anna Haugen led the way for the 'Rockers with her seventh double-double of the season at 16 points and 12 rebounds, along with six steals and one block. Sami Steffeck scored 15 points and in doing so, became the 28th Hardrocker women's basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Mines returns to action tonight at Chadron State,
BHSU women pull past Chadron State
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team pulled away in the final quarter to stop Chadron State College 70-60 Friday night in Chadron, Neb.
It was a tight game throughout between the rivals, with the Jackets up by just two points — 54-52 heading into the fourth quarter.
After Chadron State tied the game at 54-all to open the fourth, the Jackets regained the lead and never trailed again, although the Eagles stayed close after a Taryn Foxen 3-pointer to make it 58-56 with 5:41 to play.
BHSU responded on a 3-pointer by Niki Van Wyk, followed by two free throws by Ashlee Beacom and a 2-point basket by Morgan Ham. Abby Switzer put the game away with a 3-pointer to make it 68-57 with 1:18 remaining.
Ham led the Jackets with 21 points, followed by Racquel Wientjes paced the Jackets with 17 points and Switzer with nine points and Van Wyk with eight.
Foxen led all scorers for the Eagles with 27 points, with Jordan Morris adding 10.
Black Hills State, 9-5 in the RMAC and 12-7 overall, is at MSU-Denver tonight, while Chadron State, 3-11, 5-18, hosts South Dakota School of Mines tonight.
Duffy Records Double-Double as Vikings Win
Aislinn Duffy's double-double leads Augustana
You have free articles remaining.
A double-double from St. Thomas More graduate Aislinn Duffy and a third-quarter spark pushed the Augustana women’s basketball team to a 75-64 over Minot State Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon.
Duffy, a redshirt freshman, earned her first career double-double consisted of 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.
Augustana, who has won six of its last seven games, improves to 12-7 overall and 8-7 in NSIC action. Minot State drops to 4-15 and 1-14.
Men
Hardrockers roll past MSU-Denver
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team broke a two-game skid and ran past MSU Denver 80-51 Friday night in Denver.
Friday's win moved the Hardrockers, 7-7 in league play and 10-10 overall, from 10th place in the RMAC standings to a tie for seventh place with Fort Lewis College, Regis University and CSU-Pueblo.
The Hardrockers led by as much as 43 points midway through the second half. They outscored MSUD, 46-35, in the first half, and kept up the intensity in the second period and bettered the home team, 34-26, over the final 20 minutes.
Allec Williams had another outstanding performance, scoring 13 points on the night. In doing so, he breached the 1,000-point mark in his college career.
Mitchell Sueker led the Hardrockers with 15 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot. Jack Fiddler also finished with 13 points and added three rebounds and two steals. Troy Brady and Logan Elers both contributed with nine points.
Mines returns ot action tonight at Chadron State.
Yellow Jackets thump Eagles for 12th straight win
Black Hills State won its 12th straight game, running past Chadron State College 97-74 Friday night in Chadron, Neb.
With the win, the Jackets remained in a first-place tie for first place in the RMAC with Dixie State and stand at 12-2 in league play and 15-5 overall. Chadron State fell to 2-12 and 3-16.
Trey Whitley poured in 37 points, Tyler Oliver tallied 22 and Joel Scott added 18 for the Jackets, who sank 36 of 62 field goal shots (58%). That included 10 of 20 on 3-point attempts, but driving past defenders to the basket also paid big dividends. Fifty of their points were scored from in the paint.
A 6-foot-1 junior, Whitely led the Yellow Jackets onslaught, making 14 of 19 field goal shots, including four of six from long range, and most of the remaining 10 after driving to the bucket for layups. He also was five of six at the free throw line and came up with six steals.
Senior Brian Rodriguez, the leading scorer for the season at 17.2 points a game, led the way for CSC again with 18, with 6-6 sophomore Kayden Sund adding 16 points. Jacob Jefferson added 11 points for the hosts.
The Jackets return to action tonight at MSU-Denver, while Chadron State hosts South Dakota School of Mines.