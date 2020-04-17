Mines women's golf signs Madison's Maxwell

South Dakota School of Mines head golf coach Luke Wheeler has announced the signing of Mya Maxwell from Madison to the Hardrocker women's program starting in the fall of 2020.
"I am very excited to have Mya join the program," said Wheeler. "She was one of the top golfers in the state as a junior last year. She would have made a run at the individual state title this spring, but their season was canceled due to Covid-19. She will have an immediate impact as a freshman. I am thrilled to have Mya become a member of the Hardrocker Family."
Maxwell will graduate this spring from Madison High School and will enter the Metallurgical Engineering field at South Dakota Mines. As a junior, she finished in a tie for third place at the Class A South Dakota High School State Championship.
Maxwell is anxious to begin her college career as a Hardrocker.
"Even though I missed my senior season, I wasn't that upset because I knew that I will get to golf at South Dakota Mines," she said. "I am beyond excited at this wonderful opportunity."
Ten Mines golfers earn academic honors
The South Dakota School of Mines golf program landed 10 scholar athletes on the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic Honor Roll list, which was announced Friday.
A scholar-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
"I am very proud of the hard work the team put in in the classroom this past year," Mines golf coach Luke QWheeler said. "This is a tremendous honor and it shows the kind of quality scholar athletes we have here at South Dakota Mines."
Those named to the RMAC Honor Roll list are:
Jake Francis, Mechanical Engineering, 3.50; Bryce Howard, Mechanical Engineering, 3.552; Lane Jensen, Mathematics, 3.698; Alex Lesselyoung, Civil Engineering, 3.563; Carson McDaniel, Mining Engineering, 3.783; Roger Nakagawa, Mechanical Engineering, 3.463; Jamison Smith, Metallurgical, Engineering, 3.50; Emily Schimbeno; Industrial Engineering, 3.30; Larissa Pawlowski, Mining Engineering and Management, 3.623; Alexandra Rauert; Applied Biological Sciences, 3.493.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.