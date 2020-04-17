Mines women's golf signs Madison's Maxwell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota School of Mines head golf coach Luke Wheeler has announced the signing of Mya Maxwell from Madison to the Hardrocker women's program starting in the fall of 2020.

"I am very excited to have Mya join the program," said Wheeler. "She was one of the top golfers in the state as a junior last year. She would have made a run at the individual state title this spring, but their season was canceled due to Covid-19. She will have an immediate impact as a freshman. I am thrilled to have Mya become a member of the Hardrocker Family."

Maxwell will graduate this spring from Madison High School and will enter the Metallurgical Engineering field at South Dakota Mines. As a junior, she finished in a tie for third place at the Class A South Dakota High School State Championship.

Maxwell is anxious to begin her college career as a Hardrocker.

"Even though I missed my senior season, I wasn't that upset because I knew that I will get to golf at South Dakota Mines," she said. "I am beyond excited at this wonderful opportunity."

