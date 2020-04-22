Mines women's hoops add JC transfer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

South Dakota Mines women’s basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson announced Tuesday that Makenna Bodette has signed a letter-of-intent for the 2020-21 season.

Bodette, a 6-foot forward originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, comes to the Hardrocker women’s basketball program as a junior transfer after playing two seasons at McCook Community College in Nebraska.

“We are beyond excited to add Makenna to our Hardrocker family,” Jacobson said. “Makenna is going to help fill a much-needed void in the post position with the graduation of Anna Haugen and Molly McCabe.

In her last season at MCC, Bodette averaged around 15 points per game and collected just over eight rebounds per game. She earned All Region IX Team (South Division) honors, South All-Defensive Team accolades, selected to the NCCAC Team, First Team Omaha World-Herald’s All-Midland’s College Women’s Junior College Team award, and a NJCAA All Academic First Team selection.