Mines women's hoops add JC transfer

South Dakota Mines women’s basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson announced Tuesday that Makenna Bodette has signed a letter-of-intent for the 2020-21 season.
Bodette, a 6-foot forward originally from Colorado Springs, Colorado, comes to the Hardrocker women’s basketball program as a junior transfer after playing two seasons at McCook Community College in Nebraska.
“We are beyond excited to add Makenna to our Hardrocker family,” Jacobson said. “Makenna is going to help fill a much-needed void in the post position with the graduation of Anna Haugen and Molly McCabe.
In her last season at MCC, Bodette averaged around 15 points per game and collected just over eight rebounds per game. She earned All Region IX Team (South Division) honors, South All-Defensive Team accolades, selected to the NCCAC Team, First Team Omaha World-Herald’s All-Midland’s College Women’s Junior College Team award, and a NJCAA All Academic First Team selection.
“Makenna has the ability to score the ball inside and outside and is a great rebounder,” Jacobson said. “Makenna brings two years of quality playing experience and is an invaluable addition to our post group. The combination of her, Melissa (Johnstone) and Naomi (Hildalgo) is something we are absolutely thrilled about and can’t wait to see them compete and make each other better.”
In her high school career, Bodette played for St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs where she was: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-Conference, Team MPV, was a member of the first women's basketball team to win a state championship, 3A Player of the Year, Tournament MVP in 2018, CCGS All-Star Team selection, All-Conference Honorable Mention and Academic All-State honors.
“Makenna fits right in with not only our system and style of play, but also our culture. She comes from a great family and is a hardworking, high character scholar-athlete,” Jacobson said. “We know she is going to have an immediate impact on our team with not only her ability, but her positive attitude and team-first mentality.”
While attending Mines, Bodette plans to pursue a degree in Pre-Physical Therapy.
