Ministers preach to an online flock on Sunday

STURGIS | Pastor Jenene Earl joined other area church ministers in preaching to an online flock of parishioners Sunday.

Sturgis' First United Methodist Church was among most local churches which cancelled their Sunday worship services because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus.

With use of an tripod-mounted iPad tablet broadcasting an abbreviated service live on Facebook, Earl read Scripture, offered prayers and delivered a sermon pertinent to the current events of the day, with the church's Praise Band providing music.

"We are glad to be able to worship together and grateful that we have this ability," Earl told more that 40 online parishioners, logging onto Facebook Live for the service.

Even before the COVID-19 virus became a worldwide pandemic, shutting down Earl had based her recent sermons on a series called Worship in the Wilderness, based on the Biblical story of Moses bringing the people of Israel out of slavery in Egypt.

Earl equated the struggles of those people to the current time of uncertainty today's society is facing with the spread of the Coronavirus.

"In this time we are certainly struggling with being in our own wilderness place," Earl said.