The Minneluzahan Senior Citizens Center needed a new fundraising idea.
Members once tried baking holiday pies, but the physical demands overtaxed 80-year-old arthritic backs and hands.
“There’s a lot we can’t do,” said center Director April Malik.
Enter retired Family Thrift produce manager Bill Carey, who tightly clutched a ready-made plan in hands that for years had sized up fruit varieties.
“Someone knew someone who knew someone,” Malik said.
Last February, Carey sat down with a handful of women at the center. He’d been working for years on his binder and had some conditions.
This first year, recalled Minneluzahan board officer Mary Jane Chiles, things were going to be his way or the highway.
If he was 10 years younger, Carey began, he’d be looking for a storefront. Nobody in town builds fresh, quality fruit baskets, he said. They’re all shipped in.
His binder contained a fully developed business plan, materials list, product sheet, pricing plan, instructions for selecting fruit quality and sizes, and delivery options. Carey knew how to find good fruit. And he brought along an instructional video, explaining everything from choosing baskets to the final cellophane shrink wrap to make it look pretty.
Family Fare, which previously was Family Thrift, agreed to sell Minneluzahan its storage room full of empty baskets and bows worth around $1,400 for just $200. The grocer also will feature Minneluzahan baskets in stores this Christmas season.
The venture will involve seniors in meaningful activities, Malik said, and will raise needed funds to supplement the center. It’s happy, healthy and colorful work, she added.
Customers can select from a dozen basket options displayed on the center’s website at Minneluzahan.org, with prices starting at $10. Orders also can be placed by calling 394-1887.
Orders can be picked up at the downtown Rapid City center at 315 N. Fourth St., or delivery can be arranged for a $7 fee.
Customers can drop off wine, other spirits, cheese and crackers, summer sausage, candies or nuts to be added to the packages.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and orders can be placed now.