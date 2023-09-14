A White Earth, Minnesota man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after he earlier pled guilty but mentally ill to one charge of first degree kidnapping.

Ryan Degroat was arrested in March 2022 for entering a home in Hecla where he assaulted a woman and then forced her to drive them both out of town. The two were found by law enforcement at a rest area in North Dakota. Degroat and the woman had previously been in a relationship and she had accused him of assault in the past, according to reporting by KELO.

A Brown County Grand Jury indicted Degroat later that month and he eventually pled guilty to the kidnapping charge.

“This sentence brings some resolution to the victim and their family who have dealt with the unthinkable,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “I want to specifically recognize the cooperative effort between law enforcement agencies in two states and prosecutors in bringing justice in this difficult case.”

Agencies involved in the investigation were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Highway Patrol, and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Prosecution of the case was handled by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office.