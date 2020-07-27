Minnesota man identified as victim in Iron Mountain Road crash
alert top story

Minnesota man identified as victim in Iron Mountain Road crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Iron Mountain Road (copy)

Motorcyclists ride on Iron Mountain Road during the 2018 Sturgis Rally. 

 File photo

A Minnesota man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died last Wednesday after crashing into a pickup on Iron Mountain Road

Dean Schwendeman, a 58-year-old from Villard, died from the crash along the scenic and curvy road, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol. 

The accident occurred seven miles south of Keystone at 1:04 p.m. on July 22.

Schwendeman was driving his Harley Davidson westbound when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. He entered the other lane and collided with an eastbound pickup.

Schwendeman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Both people in the pickup, Shannon Hasssey and passenger Phillip Hassey — 41-year-olds from Rye, Colorado — were wearing seat belts and received no injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two Minutes with Mitch Henck: Edgewood stadium compromise needed to get votes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News