Minnesota man identified as victim in Iron Mountain Road crash

A Minnesota man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died last Wednesday after crashing into a pickup on Iron Mountain Road.

Dean Schwendeman, a 58-year-old from Villard, died from the crash along the scenic and curvy road, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred seven miles south of Keystone at 1:04 p.m. on July 22.

Schwendeman was driving his Harley Davidson westbound when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. He entered the other lane and collided with an eastbound pickup.

Schwendeman, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

Both people in the pickup, Shannon Hasssey and passenger Phillip Hassey — 41-year-olds from Rye, Colorado — were wearing seat belts and received no injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is preliminary at this time.

