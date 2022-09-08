Minnesota man identified in Pennington County fatal crash

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the name of the 72-year-old man who died in a single motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The department identified the man as Paul Smith of Zumbrota, Minnesota.

Smith was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle heading south on U.S. Highway 385 when it crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail. The crash occurred about 15 miles north of Hill City near mile marker 96.

Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information is preliminary.