The Minnilusa Historical Association will have its 68th annual meeting at noon Sunday, March 31, at the Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St. in Rapid City.
According to a news release, attendees can bring food as part of the potluck lunch or provide a $10 donation. The Association will have plates, utensils, beverages and napkins at the event. Photographer Bill Groethe will provide the entertainment.
Cost for annual dues to the Association are $10 per person or $15 per family; membership is open to all. The Association’s mission focuses on awareness and preservation of pioneer life and contributions.
For more information, call 394-6099 or email to minnilusa@gmail.com.