Minority groups hit hardest by COVID-19 in South Dakota

“I think the state is trying to say it’s a community thing and it doesn’t come from the plant,” Motley said. “But it actually started out in the plant and after that if it spread among the community — it spread.”

Motley said he knows the outbreak first originated and spread within Smithfield based on speaking with the first worker who contracted the virus.

During an April 13 appearance on Fox News, Noem responded to a question about the danger of COVID-19 spreading into food produced at Smithfield by explaining how there’s no evidence the virus travels that way.

Noem also said: “We believe that 99 percent of what’s going on today wasn’t happening inside the facility, it was more at home, where these employees were going home and spreading some of the virus because a lot of these folks that work at the plant live in the same community, the same building, sometimes in the same apartment.”

Maggie Seidel, senior adviser and policy director to Noem, told the Journal that Noem made the comment in the context of the plant already being closed and cases now being tied to community spread.