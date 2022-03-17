 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Minors subject to DUI prosecution, state Supreme Court rules

  • Updated
  • 0
Courts

The South Dakota Supreme Court unanimously ruled Wednesday that the state can charge juveniles with DUI.

Justice Janine Kern wrote the opinion after appeals made in Pennington and Meade counties.

Jacob Ehret, Zaven Osborne and Santana Bettelyoun were all under the age of 18 when arrested and charged with DUI between 2018 and 2019.

In each case, the defendant filed a motion to dismiss the charge for lack of subject matter jurisdiction, arguing they could only be charged under the "zero tolerance" DUI state statute governing juveniles, and their cases could only be heard in juvenile court. All of the dismissal requests were denied in magistrate court and then in circuit court.

The state submitted that the jurisdiction in magistrate court was proper since a DUI charge is a traffic offense "excluded from the delinquency statues and not listed in the definitions of a (children in need of supervision, or CHINS)."

"Despite the Appellants' perceived disharmony among the different avenues that the state may take when charging underage drivers under the zero tolerance or DUI statutes, these arguments involve the wisdom of the Legislature's penal code, which are 'questions of public policy, not appellate error,'" Kern wrote.

People are also reading…

She wrote that contrary to the claim that the overlapping statutes cause disharmony, the conclusion upon reading the statutes is that the Legislature intended to provide prosecutors with the option of charging juveniles under either statute.

Kern concluded that the appellants failed to support their argument that the language of the statutes prevents the state from charging them in magistrate court.

"The statutes are clear and unambiguous," she wrote, noting the state has the discretion to charge juveniles with DUIs in magistrate or juvenile court.

Download PDF South Dakota Supreme Court decision, minors and DUI

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 11

Your Two Cents for March 11

Grain prices are at a 60-year high. Is there one of our legislators who can tell me why we are still paying farmers not to farm? I’m no rocket…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden calls Putin a war criminal, Kremlin said "unforgivable"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News