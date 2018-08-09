CACTUS FLATS | Minuteman Missile National Historic Site invites the public to celebrate the completion of the new park orientation film, "Beneath The Plains: The Minuteman Missile On Alert."
This is the first official film produced for the park, and it complements the exhibits installed two years ago.
Over the Labor Day weekend, the park will show the film every 40 minutes beginning at 8:15 a.m., with the last showing of the day at 2:55 p.m. Popcorn will be available in the lobby each day. There is no cost to watch the 30-minute film or view the exhibits at the visitor center.
The park will host premiere screenings of the film in Rapid City and Pierre, and Bismarck, N.D., and Cheyenne, Wyo., later this fall. More information on these events will be forthcoming.