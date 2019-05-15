An inflatable BB-gun shooting range reported stolen three weeks ago from the Rapid City headquarters of the Black Hills Area Council Boy Scouts of America has been recovered, about five blocks from where it was taken.
According to a Rapid City police report, officers were called to the 1100 block of Halley Avenue about 8 a.m. Tuesday after a resident had reported a large item “that seemed out of place in the alleyway behind their residence.”
Officers determined that it was a deflated shooting range taken from a locked trailer at the Boy Scout offices at 144 North St. on April 24.
Ron Weider, senior district executive for the Black Hills Area Council, said Wednesday he received a call from the person who found the item.
But Weider didn’t know the condition of the range or how many of the accessories, including the electric fan used to inflate it, had also been recovered. Two BB rifles were also taken in the burglary.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m kind of hoping they didn’t slash it or tear it up, so all we have to do is replace some of the hardware,” Weider said.
Weider said the American Legion has donated money to help pay for a new range, which resembles a inflatable bounce house or jumping castle and provides safe shooting lanes for two shooters and instructors using low-velocity BB-weaponry.
Weider had ordered a replacement range from BB-gun manufacturer Daisy. However, the replacement range wouldn’t have arrived until late July, he said.
“I’m glad we got it back,” Weider said. “Hopefully, it’s still usable.”
Police are still investigating the theft.