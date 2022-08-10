Missing children in late night amber alert recovered in Meade County

About 40 minutes after an Amber Alert was issued in South Dakota, two Canadian children were recovered in Meade County.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office posted at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday on social media that the children were safely recovered and the suspects were captured.

According to the post, the office, state Division of Criminal Investigations, state Highway Patrol and the Sturgis Police Department aided in the capture and recovery.

The state issued the Amber Alert at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday for 7-year-old Luna Potts and 8-year-old Hunter Potts. The suspect was listed as Benjamin Martin Moore, 50, in a 2015 dark blue Chevy Equinox with an Alberta, Canada plate. The alert came following a Saskatchewan, Canada, Amber alert, with the belief they were heading to South Dakota.

According to the alert, the children were believed to be traveling with their non-custodial mother Leah Potts and her companion, Moore.

Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the Attorney General's office, said in an email the case is under investigation. He said the children were found at a campground near Sturgis. They are now being cared for and preparations are being made to get them back to the rightful custodian.

Criteria for declaring an Amber Alert include a request from a law enforcement agency, credible evidence that a child under 18 years old has been abducted, evidence that the child is in danger of bodily harm or death, and enough credible and useful information from eyewitnesses or other sources that could assist in the safe recovery of the child and arrest of the suspect.