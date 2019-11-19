{{featured_button_text}}
Belle Fourche River

The body of a Vale man was found Tuesday in the Belle Fourche River, according to the Butte County sheriff.

VALE | Searchers found the body of a missing Vale man about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Belle Fourche River.

Glen Shay, 67, was last seen on Monday at around 2 p.m. walking with two fishing poles and a folding camp stool to a fishing hole north of Vale, according to a social media post from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

A search, both on the ground and by air using infrared heat-detection equipment, began Monday when Shay did not return, Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere said Tuesday.

The ground search was suspended at nightfall and began again Tuesday morning, concentrating on the Belle Fourche River.

Searchers found Shay’s body in the water. Lamphere said Shay likely slipped on the river bank and drowned.

“The river banks are unstable because of all the high water, and there’s still a lot of moisture around,” he said. “We don’t know where he went in, but he was recovered.”

Lamphere thanked the volunteers, including local residents and volunteer firefighters, that participated in the search.

“Our condolences go out to the family,” he said.

