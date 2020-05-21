Missing girl, hunter not found after four-day search

A missing girl and hunter were not found during a four-day search in rural areas of Pennington County.
Serenity Dennard was 9 when she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville on Feb. 3, 2019. She is from Sturgis.
Larry Genzlinger was 66 when he was last seen Oct. 1, 2019. Genzlinger, who is from Howard, went missing while elk hunting with his nephew near Sawmill Draw, Six Mile and Ditch Creek Roads.
Pennington County and other South Dakota and out-of-state agencies have covered 5,559 miles while searching for Dennard since she went missing. The 2,369-mile search for Genzlinger was put on hold in October 2019 due to snow in the higher-elevation area.
The four-day search began Saturday and continued through Tuesday. It involved seven teams from Colorado Forensic Canines and Tri-State Canines who live in Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. The Rockerville Fire Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Pennington County Search and Rescue also provide support personnel.
The volunteers and dogs searched by foot and on side-by-sides and the with SHERP all-terrain vehicle, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The teams covered 190 miles in the area Genzlinger went missing and 110 for Dennard.
The sheriff’s office is not sharing specifics of the search, Duhamel said when asked if the dogs picked up any scents or found any evidence such as clothing.
Dennard is white, weighs 90 pounds and and is four feet, seven inches tall. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length blond hair, and was last seen wearing snow bots, jeans and a long-sleeve gray shirt with flowers.
Genzlinger is white, weights 250 pounds and is five feet, nine inches tall. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap and camouflage jacket and pants
Anyone with information about Dennard and Genzlinger’s disappearances or where they may be should contact dispatch at (605) 394-215.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.