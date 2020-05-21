Missing girl, hunter not found after four-day search

The volunteers and dogs searched by foot and on side-by-sides and the with SHERP all-terrain vehicle, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The teams covered 190 miles in the area Genzlinger went missing and 110 for Dennard.

The sheriff’s office is not sharing specifics of the search, Duhamel said when asked if the dogs picked up any scents or found any evidence such as clothing.

Dennard is white, weighs 90 pounds and and is four feet, seven inches tall. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length blond hair, and was last seen wearing snow bots, jeans and a long-sleeve gray shirt with flowers.

Genzlinger is white, weights 250 pounds and is five feet, nine inches tall. He has brown eyes, gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation baseball cap and camouflage jacket and pants

Anyone with information about Dennard and Genzlinger’s disappearances or where they may be should contact dispatch at (605) 394-215.

Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

