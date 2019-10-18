A lost hunter was found Thursday night by the Pennington and Custer County Search and Rescue team.
According to a news release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 72-year-old Alexandria, S.D., man was reported missing around 9 p.m. while elk hunting with friends. The search effort included the use of a thermal drone.
He was reportedly found about 90 minutes later near Custer Limestone Road just off Boles Canyon Road by a sheriff’s deputy. He was not harmed, according to the news release.
The man was the second hunter reported missing in October in the Black Hills.
On Oct. 2, 66-year-old Larry Genzlinger of Howard was hunting near Deerfield Lake in western Pennington County when he was reported missing. He was last seen near Six Mile and Ditch Creek roads.