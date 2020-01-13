Missing man found safe highlights safety program for people with dementia, disabilities

The story of an elderly Rapid City man who was found safe early Monday morning highlights a free tracking program for those who are prone to wander.

“This gentleman was found safe,” Lt. Dustin Morrison, who oversees Project Lifesaver at the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said Monday in a news release. "But it underscores a unique program that may be helpful to many in Pennington County. Project Lifesaver can make all the difference in finding an at-risk person who wanders away.”

Project Lifesaver is a nonprofit that provides tools to caregivers and first responders to help find people with cognitive disorders and developmental disabilities, including dementia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, autism and Down syndrome, according to its website. The program has helped rescue 3,640 people nationwide since 1999.

The program has been in Pennington County for more than 10 years and is for those who live at a home with a loved one or caregiver but not for those living at a nursing home or any other group facility, Morrison told the Journal.

Participants are outfitted with a wrist or ankle bracelet powered by batteries that are changed every six weeks by volunteers with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, the news release says.