Missing Oglala man found dead after 38 day search; family seeks answers

The search for Andre Starr, a 29-year-old man who went missing from Oglala the night of Oct. 16, came to a tragic end this week after search crews located his body in an overgrown, marshy area near Oglala.

Starr’s aunt, Antoinette “Toni” Poafpybitty, told the Journal on Friday that they found his body within half an hour of when they began searching again on Wednesday.

The area Starr was found in, she said, was an extremely marshy area, with weeds so high they could only make out the search crews because of their reflective vests.

It was a devastating outcome for his family, Poafpybitty said, who spent 38 days searching fields and farms across several miles of the Pine Ridge Reservation. She said friends, loved ones and members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe’s Department of Emergency Management dedicated their time to finding Starr.

Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer granted administrative leave for tribal employees to join the search.

The family ran an extensive social media campaign, their Facebook page garnered more than 1,200 followers. Photos of Starr, some from when he was a young boy and others of him grown and standing with his family, filled the page between posts of prayer and calls for help.

Those requests reached far and wide, with Jason White, the guitarist for Green Day, even sharing Andre’s missing persons flyer on his Instagram.

The search itself was an incredibly daunting task, Poafpybitty said, with 2.1 million acres of reservation land before them — nearly twice the size of the state of Delaware — and racing against the clock of an incoming South Dakota winter.

“The land around our community of Oglala is immense, and there’s so many hidden areas,” wrote Paulina Fast Wolf, Starr’s sister who organized the social media page and handled the donations. “You wouldn’t think the land is vast until you’re chest-deep in thick weeds, knee-deep in mud, or in the Badlands.”

The “Search for Andre Starr” Facebook page showed that Starr was loved, deeply and greatly, by those who knew him. Despite carrying the weight of their situation, his family never gave up hope, posting “we will find you” every single day since the search began.

Poafpybitty called the discovery the “biggest sad relief,” and despite the physical search being over, the family's ordeal isn’t.

“Now here we are,” she said. “It feels like this harshness of wind is still beating on our faces.”

The family checks on each other daily, dealing with the reality of their loss, she said. Whatever difficulties they face going forward, Poafpybitty said the family won’t stop until they get justice for her nephew.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the FBI are still investigating the circumstances around Starr’s disappearance and subsequent death.