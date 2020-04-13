Missing Rapid City girl found over weekend
Missing Rapid City girl found over weekend

Jennifer Warbonnett

Jennifer Warbonnett

 Provided

A Rapid City girl was found Saturday afternoon after going missing for three days. 

Jennifer Warbonnett was found safe, the police department announced around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday. 

Patrol officers and detectives looked for the 12-year-old "day and night," Captain John Olson told the Journal. She was eventually found by law enforcement, said spokesman Brendyn Medina. 

Warbonnet was reported as a runaway from the 300 block of Watertown Street on the evening of April 8. 

