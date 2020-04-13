Missing Rapid City girl found over weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Rapid City girl was found Saturday afternoon after going missing for three days.

Jennifer Warbonnett was found safe, the police department announced around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Patrol officers and detectives looked for the 12-year-old "day and night," Captain John Olson told the Journal. She was eventually found by law enforcement, said spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Warbonnet was reported as a runaway from the 300 block of Watertown Street on the evening of April 8.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0