Missing Rapid City teen found safe

A Rapid City teenager was found Tuesday morning after going missing and without her medication for four full days.

"After a four-day extensive search that covered countless locations around Rapid City, 13-year-old Jasmin Jarvis was located safe this morning," the Rapid City Police Department announced on its Facebook page.

Jarvis, who police labeled a runaway, was last seen at her home on the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue at 9:45 p.m. on August 13.

Rapid City police began looking for Jarvis once she was reported missing, alerted the public about her on Friday afternoon, and requested a statewide Endangered Missing Advisory that was issued Monday morning.

Endangered Missing Advisories are for minors like Jarvis who are in danger but don’t meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert, which requires evidence of an abduction or kidnap. ​​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

