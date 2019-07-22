A missing Rapid City woman was found alive and her ex-partner was arrested Sunday in Chadron, Neb.
Ester Wolfe, 21, was found by law enforcement authorities Sunday morning after going missing July 13, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department. Jesse Sierra, 33, was arrested in Chadron that afternoon.
Medina declined to comment on Wolfe's physical condition and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, citing Marsy's Law.
"The circumstances of her disappearance are still being investigated, as well as the timeline of events that transpired while she was missing," Medina said when asked if Sierra kidnapped Wolfe. "It is still an open and active investigation that still has many questions left to be answered by the parties involved."
You have free articles remaining.
Sierra has been accused of domestic violence in the past, Medina said. He doesn't have information about what Sierra was charged with.
The Nebraska State Patrol will release more information about his arrest later today, the agency told the Journal.
Wolfe was reported missing July 14 after missing a family event she was expected to attend and not returning home after work on the previous day. She was last seen leaving work after a visit from Sierra, who she used to date.