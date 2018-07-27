UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, Rosebud police say Sheresa McCloud has been found safe in Rapid City.
Original story:
ROSEBUD | Rosebud Sioux Tribe officials are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.
Sheresa McCloud, 13, was last seen in the early hours of July 21, according to Rosebud Police Officer Roxanne Hunger. Hunger said officers believe McCloud is in the Rapid City area.
A post on the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services Facebook page says McCloud was last seen in the Soldier Creek area of the Rosebud Indian Reservation, where she lives with her grandmother, who reported her missing.
Hunger said she believes McCloud ran away with four other young people. Three of the five have returned home, while Hunger is still working to track down McCloud and another girl.
Law enforcement posted a recent photo of McCloud to aid in the search, which shows the teen with dark brown hair, but Hunger said McCloud's hair is now red.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rosebud Police Department at 605-856-2282.