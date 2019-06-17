A teenager was found dead Saturday near his home in rural Butte County after going missing on June 6.
Kalin Fox, 17, was found about a quarter mile from his home southeast of Belle Fourche, according to Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere.
An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but there is "absolutely no foul play suspected," Lamphere said.
Search and rescue personal and dogs found Fox around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office. Fox likely died soon after he went missing around 3:45 a.m. on June 6, Lamphere said.
An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued after Fox went missing because he may have been suicidal and without his medication.