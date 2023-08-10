Joshua Hubbell and his family traveled a thousand miles to bring blessings to bikers at the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Assembly of God missionary sat at the top of Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City with half a dozen others from as far away as Arkansas. In the shadow of their bright blue tent, the group washed — for free — dozens of bikes, each detailed with graceful precision and blessed before hitting the road.

"We believe that God wants us to show love through service," Hubbell said. "God wants a relationship with these motorcyclists. He's interested in a message of reconciliation. So it doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, God wants a relationship with you, and we're out here communicating that message."

This is the second year they've come to wash and bless the bikes, but Hubbell himself has been coming to the rally for nearly two decades. He now works to bring others along, giving them a structure and opportunity to express their faith and experience the rally while upholding Christian ideals.

The Sturgis Rally has a reputation for debauchery, something Hubbell recognizes. It's a matter of accountability and recognizing there are reasons to be here that don't involve raucous behavior, he said.

"If I was out here just focusing on the stuff that I couldn't do, I would be wearing myself out," he explained. "But when I'm out here on a mission, it's addicting. When I'm out here for a purpose, it's addicting."

Hubbell and his group stayed through Wednesday, getting the chance to do what he believes God called him to do — minister.

The Sturgis Rally continues through Sunday, Aug. 13.