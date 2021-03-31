Missouri Breaks opens Rapid City office, seeks volunteers for brain health, Alzheimer's study

Missouri Breaks Industries Research is looking for local volunteers to help create a healthier future for Native American communities.
Missouri Breaks opened an office in Rapid City in November. The company, which focuses its research on Native American populations, is preparing to launch its first local project studying brain health and Alzheimer’s.
Little to no research currently exists about Alzheimer’s in Native American populations. The brain health research will study the most effective ways to communicate with Native communities about Alzheimer’s disease and preventive, diagnostic and treatment information, said Nancy Sprynczynatyk, project administrative coordinator for the Rapid City office.
“We’re launching it right now. We anticipate running 500 people through the study. We’re forming a list of interested (volunteers) right now,” Sprynczynatyk said. “We hope to be scheduling people by mid-April.”
Missouri Breaks is looking for volunteers who identify as American Indian or Alaska native and are 40 or older. The brain health research will be done in two parts. The first part is a survey to determine individuals’ knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease, and how they prefer to receive information, such as through videos or printed materials.
“We may do some brain activities with them. They’ll view informational material about Alzheimer's,” Sprynczynatyk said.
The second part of the study involves providing blood, urine and saliva samples. Missouri Breaks follows consent, privacy and confidentiality protocols, she said.
Participation is completely voluntary. Volunteers will be paid $50 to $100, depending on whether they choose to participate in one or both parts of the research.
“This study is important because it is building on the foundation for Alzheimer’s knowledge,” said Torrie Eagle Staff, research assistant in the Rapid City office. “We are working with Washington State University to conduct this study and as we grow and get settled in the office, we will eventually work on other studies with other universities and project investigators.”
“This study is going to be beneficial for the Native population at large,” Sprynczynatyk said. “When we find out the best mechanisms to (communicate), you’re benefiting your whole Native community.”
As Missouri Breaks finds volunteers for the brain health research, Sprynczynatyk and Eagle Staff hope to form a registry of Native American people who would participate in future studies.
“Most company branches run two, three or four studies simultaneously. I would anticipate within several months, we will be running additional studies,” she said.
Missouri Breaks’ mission is to create opportunities for better lives through research, community health initiatives, and medical equipment.
The company is headquartered in Eagle Butte and also has offices in Timber Lake and Manderson. Missouri Breaks’ research work began in 1998 with the Strong Heart study, which follows Native families across generations in the Dakotas, Arizona, and Oklahoma and tracks their heart health history. Missouri Breaks has branched out into studies about water testing, environmental issues, sleep disorders and other issues that affect well-being, Sprynczynatyk said.
The company also strives to build good relationships and partnerships with the Native American community and in Rapid City, and to give back through special projects, volunteering and by sharing research data.
“We want to let communities know everything research is finding out and help to promote their health,” Sprynczynatyk said.
“We’re a company that’s very conscious about promoting health and well-being, not only through doing research but also promoting personal involvement, support, education, and connecting the tribal, scientific, medical and psychological communities,” she said. “Torrie and I are starting to join different networks so we can become active members. We can collaborate and, depending on what is going on in our community, find out if there is something we can offer manpower and expertise for.”
Sprynczynatyk is a licensed professional mental health worker who has lived in the Black Hills for 21 years. She’s previously worked with Youth & Family Services, South Dakota Mines and in private practice. Eagle Staff is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Tribe and plans to pursue a master's degree in public health. The Missouri Breaks Rapid City office will ultimately have a staff of five.
For more information about the brain health study or Missouri Breaks, call the Rapid City office at 605-791-1209 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to missouri-breaks.com/.