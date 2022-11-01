Missouri River water closer to coming to Rapid City

Rapid City may contribute $100,000 to the West Dakota Regional Water System to benefit from a several hundred-million dollar water pipeline that could sustain the city's future growth.

The Public Works Committee unanimously approved a $100,000 contribution from the Water Fund for the West Dakota Regional Water System, a nonprofit organization trying to bring Missouri River water to the region that formed in September 2021.

Dale Tech, president of the organization and Public Works director for Rapid City, said the $100,000 is part of a $250,000 total match to receive funds from the State Water Resources Management System for $1 million.

He said the organization received a $20,000 grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation and an $8 million grant from the American Rescue Plan approved by the South Dakota Legislature and Board of Water and Natural Resources.

Tech said a South Dakota Mines study that looked at the demand and availability of water for Rapid City shows that the city has already reached a dry water budget.

"Certainly if we continue rapid growth, our demand is going to outstrip our availability in the upcoming future here," he said. "The time is now regarding diversifying our water sources and plan to further investigate and implement Missouri River Water to Western South Dakota."

Cost estimates from 2019 for the waterline project a $555 million cost for a 3-foot diameter waterline that would have a 10,000 acre foot per year capacity, or $1,870,000 cost for a 6-foot diameter waterline that would have a 76,000 acre-foot per year capacity.

Tech said this project will not get built without a federal funding package, so they've been working with the Bureau of Reclamation and the congressional delegation.

Council member Bill Evans said he was concerned that the water supply would need to be stored and that he didn't see any plans for storage.

"Getting the water here is one thing, but you also have to store water," he said.

Tech said storage is being considered as part of the engineering, but it's too early to tell what storage would look like.

He said the future use permits held thus far would be between the Cheyenne River and Oahe Dam, which Tech said is the basin the city is in right now. Tech said it's unlikely it will be raw water that will be piped out west and will likely have to be treated, but that will be determined through engineering.

Tech said a city employee in the 1970s had enough foresight to obtain a future use permit for 9 billion gallons of water annually.

"That was a very smart thing to do," he said. "I think we not only should but we would be remiss if we didn't do everything that we can to develop that water right to the benefit of our citizens and this area."

The Rapid City Council will discuss the item at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Other items

The committee also approved authorization to advertise for the Sioux Park Tennis Court reconstruction project for $2,802,700. The funds for the project were allocated from the Vision Fund.

Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Biegler said they hope to award a bid at the first council meeting in December. He said the bid winner will be able to set their schedule, but could start immediately. He said the courts will likely be closed the entirety of 2023.

Biegler said people can play at the secondary facility at Parkview and Quarry Park, but there are private courts as well.

The committee also approved bid advertisement authorizations for the 12th Street reconstruction from Fulton Street to Fairview Street at $1.2 million and for Signal Drive and Kellogg Place Street utility reconstruction for $5 million. City engineer Roger Hall said this is the last phase of this portion of the 12th Street project, and anticipates it to be completed next year.