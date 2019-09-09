Inspiring women to reach their potential and promote their business is the goal of Women’s Network of Rapid City. The organization is reaching out to more women than ever by launching its first Fall Business to Business Mixer.
The Fall Business to Business Mixer will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Rushmore Mall near JC Penney. Tickets are $16; buying tickets by Monday is encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at https://rcwomensnetwork.org/ in advance or at the door.
The mixer will give women an opportunity to network in a relaxed setting as they shop at 17 vendor booths. Appetizers and beverages from Angel’s Catering will be served.
Four Black Hills area guest speakers — three of whom are WNRC members — will make presentations.
Catherine Greseth is the executive director of the Workforce Diversity Network of the Black Hills. The nonprofit corporation educates employers about the benefits of hiring and retaining employees who have disabilities. Greseth is legally blind from long-term effects of physical abuse. In 2018, she won the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Citizen with a Disability.
Dorothy Rosby is a humor columnist, blogger, author and speaker. Her columns appear in dozens of publications in the Midwest. Earlier this year, excerpts of her books were transformed by Black Hills Community Theatre into a live stage production, “What I Meant To Say.” Rosby recently retired from her career with Black Hills Works.
Jessica Mertz recently published a devotional, “Moments of Truth,” for wives of law enforcement officers. She has a master’s degree in communications and is involved in her community, various ministries, and her church. “Moments of Truth” was inspired by Mertz’s experiences; her husband serves in the South Dakota National Guard and is on the Rapid City Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
Deanna Becket is a speaker, radio personality at Bethesda Christian Broadcasting, author and life coach. Before launching her dual careers aimed at encouraging women to reach higher and accomplish their dreams, Becket was a home-based small-business owner. Becket speaks at various community events to help women develop peace and strength through excellent habits.
Proceeds benefit the WNRC scholarship fund, President Debbie Pack said. Twice a year, the organization gives a scholarship to a member. The money is used to help the recipient attend a career-related conference or event that will contribute to her professional and personal growth.
WNRC also provides financial assistance for members who take part in the Leadership Rapid City program.
“The idea is to inspire us to be more and do more,” Pack said.
Not everyone is able to get a college education, Pack said, but WNRC wants to provide opportunities for women to better themselves. Pack is an on-air personality and salesperson for Bethesda Christian Broadcasting. She doesn’t have a college degree but through support from WNRC, she gained personal and professional development by participating in Leadership Rapid City.
“I gained so many new, unexpected long-term friends and leadership roles,” Pack said. “It’s been a privilege and an honor to serve our women. It’s a passion of mine to see others have the same opportunities I had.”
Year-round, WNRC holds monthly luncheons, and new members are welcome. For information, go to at https://rcwomensnetwork.org/.