Mniluzahan winter camp set up on tribal land near west Rapid City

The camp was on Lakota and other tribal land for generations. The 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie promised that all of western South Dakota would be the Great Sioux Nation, but tribal land shrunk as settlers and the government violated the agreement.

The U.S. Supreme Court recognized in 1980 that the Black Hills were illegally taken and that the federal government owes the Oceti Sakowin people compensation. The government is holding more than $1 billion that tribes haven't accepted because they want the land returned.

Mayor responds

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender previously told the Journal that he doesn’t support a winter camp in the city.

He’s taking a different view toward the new Camp Mniluzahan since it's on tribal land.

“They have found a piece of land that works and so I’m glad for them. I support them doing this because this is what they have set out to do,” he said Friday. “I still question whether or not it’s a suitable setting for the homeless but that has to be up to them to determine.”

“I have no desire to try to intervene or discourage them from doing what they can lawfully do,” he added.