You have permission to edit this article.
MOA/HRC to sponsor RCAS school board candidate forum on Monday

MOA logo

Voters and interested parties in the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education election will have another chance to hear from the candidates during a Monday evening panel discussion.

The Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors and the Rapid City Human Relations Commission are hosting the panel discussion featuring candidates for Area 3 and Area 6 of the RCAS Board of Education from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Western Dakota Tech's Event Center, 800 Mickelson Dr., in Rapid City.

The panel will be co-moderated by members of the Rapid City Youth Council MOA/HRC. Karen Mortimer, event organizer with MOA/HRC, said the theme of the panel will be "The impact of public education our community: Informed voting matters."

“This is an opportunity for members of the Rapid City community to become informed voters and to participate in an interactive panel discussion with the school board candidates,” Mortimer said.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mortimer at 605-390-8937.

