A 21-acre lot along Seger Drive containing Prairie Acres LLC Mobile Home Park moved closer to joining Rapid City after a resolution of intent to annex was approved by the Rapid City Council Monday night. The resolution comes just over two months after a similar resolution failed when council members said they wanted the mobile home park to be in compliance with city codes before being annexed.
Now almost fully compliant, according to Rapid City Fire Chief Rod Seals, committee members said they supported the annexation, which would include 21 acres developed with 67 manufactured homes and a management office. Once annexed, the mobile home park can apply for an operating license from the city.
According to city spokesman Darrell Shoemaker, the Pennington County Board of Commissioners must approve the annexation at its Aug. 21 meeting before a resolution of annexation is formally considered by the city’s Planning Commission, Legal and Finance Committee, and the Rapid City Council. If all boards approve the resolution, the mobile home park could be within city limits by October.