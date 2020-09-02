Mobile home park owner says he's tried to work with city

Water Superintendent Jeff Crockett said the city follows safety procedures when entering a confined space, which includes using air monitors.

Crockett said due to the number of hazards with the meter pit, service line and meter connections, employees don’t feel safe entering the space. The hazards include water infiltration of the pit, an electrical junction box that has been underwater, no isolation valves for the meter, car wash traffic and idling vehicle exhaust (carbon monoxide).

He also said Williams’ offer to replace the city water meter and maintain it himself wouldn’t work since only city staff install and maintain standardized water meters, the service line and water pit would still be non-conforming, the service line has no backflow prevention device and one couldn’t be installed in the pit, the pit is unsafe, and discharge from a sump pump, which Williams said addresses the water quality issue, creates discharge and hazards to pedestrians and traffic on Haines Avenue.

“Run-off has already been an issue, causing damage,” Crockett said. “In addition, sump pumps are not allowed to be used for on-street drainage in the winter months.

Williams said the city suggested relocating his water service to a high pressure line on Lindbergh Avenue.