Mobile home park owner says he's tried to work with city

Rand Williams said he’s proposed a number of ideas to Rapid City in order to address the water meter and a corroded water line issue he doesn’t believe exists but has been rejected each time.
Assistant City Attorney Carla Cushman said in an email to the Journal that Williams proposed not replacing the service line that brings water to residents at the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park but instead replacing the meter pit.
“City staff tentatively agreed that the service line may be able to remain if he could provide more information about its age and condition and if the meter pit was replaced with an above-ground meter facility and make some additional assurance related to the service line,” Cushman wrote. “Williams did not ever really respond to this offer, instead arguing about the status of the current service line.”
Cushman said this is a less costly proposal that Williams has made before but doesn’t address the current issues. She also said if the meter pit fills with water, a cross-connection exists that could impact water quality and the meter itself could stop working.
During a press conference last week, Mayor Steve Allender said city employees are prohibited from entering the pit.
Water Superintendent Jeff Crockett said the city follows safety procedures when entering a confined space, which includes using air monitors.
Crockett said due to the number of hazards with the meter pit, service line and meter connections, employees don’t feel safe entering the space. The hazards include water infiltration of the pit, an electrical junction box that has been underwater, no isolation valves for the meter, car wash traffic and idling vehicle exhaust (carbon monoxide).
He also said Williams’ offer to replace the city water meter and maintain it himself wouldn’t work since only city staff install and maintain standardized water meters, the service line and water pit would still be non-conforming, the service line has no backflow prevention device and one couldn’t be installed in the pit, the pit is unsafe, and discharge from a sump pump, which Williams said addresses the water quality issue, creates discharge and hazards to pedestrians and traffic on Haines Avenue.
“Run-off has already been an issue, causing damage,” Crockett said. “In addition, sump pumps are not allowed to be used for on-street drainage in the winter months.
Williams said the city suggested relocating his water service to a high pressure line on Lindbergh Avenue.
Assistant Public Works Director Dan Coon said in an email to the Journal that the Feb. 4 agreement between Williams and the city, which Mayor Steve Allender stated Williams violated in his Aug. 25 letter to the City Council, noted the property owner could gain service from Haines Avenue or Lindbergh Avenue. Williams said joining Lindbergh Avenue would cost $110,000.
Coon said a professional engineer would be the one to provide a cost estimate to Williams about joining service and that the city has not developed a formal cost estimate, nor has it received a required construction plan or cost estimate from Williams.
Williams said he asked the city if it would indemnify against dangers of joining a high pressure line.
Cushman said the city staff suggested using pressure reducing valves, which are used at other locations throughout the city. She said he rejected this suggestion. Cushman also said the city does not make indemnification promises to any other water customer.
Water service lines are installed, maintained and repaired by the property owner. Relocating a water service line or other maintenance is also the responsibility of the property owner.
“Rand Williams is responsible for the cost to repair, maintain, and replace the current service line that extends under Haines Avenue, through the neighbor’s property, and to the mobile home park, just as he maintains a private water distribution system within the mobile home park,” Coon said.
A number of residents at Williams’ Mountain View Home Park in Sturgis reached out to the Journal regarding their own water issues: a lack of water pressure that some have measured at about 10 psi.
Residents said they have asked Williams and his property office when the situation will be fixed. Williams said he doesn’t know where the leak is but is working on a solution.
Some residents said they reached out to Sturgis Public Works about the issue.
Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush said in an email that the city is responsible for water quality, quantity and getting it to the proper via city infrastructure, like wells, tanks and water mains. Property owners, though, are responsible from the Curb Stop, or shut off valve, to their building and lines to the building.
Bush said most mobile home parks are private property to include roads, which is also true for water and sewer lines within the park.
“This is one reason most units in the park are not individually metered by the city or billed directly to the tenant,” he said.
