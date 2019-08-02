STURGIS | As in previous years, local mobile providers are bolstering their wireless network service capacity for the 79th Annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, which officially starts today and continues through Aug. 11.
According to a news release, AT&T has seen wireless network traffic in western South Dakota surge during the last six Sturgis rallies, when the city of Sturgis, population 6,000, swells to a major metropolitan area with a population of more than 400,000.
AT&T is bringing in temporary cell towers, called Cells On Wheels, or COWs, at various locations in and around Sturgis in order to keep the mobile data flowing during the rally.
According to a T-Mobile spokesman, the provider has three permanent sites serving the Sturgis area, and has added two additional temporary sites to help with additive coverage and capacity during the rally.
Other local mobile providers, including Verizon, were contacted for the story but didn’t provide information in time for publication.
In years past, AT&T customers alone used more than 9.4 terabytes of mobile data during the rally, the equivalent of streaming Netflix for more than 3,000 hours.
In addition to boosting the power of its existing permanent cell sites in Sturgis, AT&T is bringing in two COWs to handle the increase in wireless activity.
One of the AT&T COWs will be stationed near the Full Throttle Saloon northeast of Sturgis, with another at the Kickstand Campground & Venue along Interstate 90 at Exit 38.
The COWs alone will boost network capacity by 53 percent, according to the AT&T release.
AT&T also is deploying temporary wi-fi at 31 locations in downtown Sturgis.
A first for 2019 will be AT&T’s FirstNet SAT COLT, short for Satellite Cell on a Light Truck.
FirstNet is AT&T’s exclusive network for first responders and this SAT COLT will be in Sturgis in case the local emergency operations team should need it.