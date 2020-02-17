Modrick faces City Council executive session for code of conduct complaint

The Rapid City Common Council will meet in a closed-door executive session Tuesday night to make a decision on the next step it will take on a code of conduct complaint filed against Ward 1 Alderwoman Lisa Modrick.
The public portion of the City Council meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where normal business items will be handled. Towards the end of the meeting, the council is expected to move into executive session to discuss the code of conduct complaint against Modrick.
The complaint was filed Feb. 6 by attorney David Lust on behalf of Rapid City Regional Airport Board of Directors President Darren Haar. In the complaint, Lust writes that Modrick and others made "many unfounded and outrageous allegations" against Haar following a Dec. 10, 2019, meeting between Haar and Modrick.
Modrick claimed Haar threatened her and her employer, Westjet Air Services, during the private meeting on Dec. 10. Westjet and Modrick also filed an FBI report related to the alleged threat.
Additionally, Modrick, her husband, Mike Modrick, and Westjet Air Services co-owners Linda and Don Rydstrom met with Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Rapid City Police Chief Karl Jegeris on Jan. 6 to discuss the alleged threat.
However, unbeknownst to Modrick, Haar recorded the Dec. 10 conversation.
You have free articles remaining.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender listened to the audio recording and made the determination that Modrick's complaint against Haar did not "resemble the content, tone or context of the meeting" and that Modrick's allegation is "an out-right fabrication."
Lust said the recording "portrays a very friendly, civil and constructive conversation" between Modrick and Haar.
"Her lies and misrepresentation levied against a Rapid City citizen and volunteer member of the Airport Board are damaging to Mr. Haar and his reputation," Lust wrote. "Moreover, her conduct impugns the City Council, the Airport Board, and if left unchecked, will serve as a deterrent for anyone desiring to volunteer for City boards and committees."
During Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members will meet in executive session to determine the next step in the proceedings against Modrick.
Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Modrick can appear in the executive session with legal council. Following the executive session, the City Council is expected to give "further action, or direction, regarding a Code of Conduct complaint against Alderwoman Lisa Modrick."
Shoemaker said the City Council can make a recommendation to take no further action on the complaint against Modrick, or provide direction to schedule a public meeting where Modrick would have an additional opportunity to address the code of conduct complaint.
If the City Council provides direction to schedule a special public meeting, council members could then vote to take no action or decide to reprimand, censure or remove Modrick from office.
Shoemaker said any action for reprimand, censure or removal from office would require a supermajority vote. Seven of the 10 City Council members would have to vote in favor of the action.