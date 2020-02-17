Modrick faces City Council executive session for code of conduct complaint

However, unbeknownst to Modrick, Haar recorded the Dec. 10 conversation.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender listened to the audio recording and made the determination that Modrick's complaint against Haar did not "resemble the content, tone or context of the meeting" and that Modrick's allegation is "an out-right fabrication."

Lust said the recording "portrays a very friendly, civil and constructive conversation" between Modrick and Haar.

"Her lies and misrepresentation levied against a Rapid City citizen and volunteer member of the Airport Board are damaging to Mr. Haar and his reputation," Lust wrote. "Moreover, her conduct impugns the City Council, the Airport Board, and if left unchecked, will serve as a deterrent for anyone desiring to volunteer for City boards and committees."

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, council members will meet in executive session to determine the next step in the proceedings against Modrick.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said Modrick can appear in the executive session with legal council. Following the executive session, the City Council is expected to give "further action, or direction, regarding a Code of Conduct complaint against Alderwoman Lisa Modrick."