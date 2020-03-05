Modrick fights back on code of conduct complaint

Westjet Air Services President Linda Rydstrom initiated an FBI report related to the alleged threat on Jan. 3, prior to a Jan. 6 meeting with Allender and other city officials.

Also on Jan. 6, Lust sent a letter to Modrick and Allender suggesting a meeting to resolve the concerns.

Beardsley claims Modrick is an employee of the city because she receives pay for her duties as an elected member of City Council. As such, Beardsley claims that Allender is Modrick’s supervisor and that the mayor did not follow appropriate procedures outlined in the city's Non-Union Employee Guide.

"In this instance it's a little unique because it's a City Councilperson, you think now who would you discuss this with," Beardsley said. "The Non-Union Handbook describes who you go to. You go to your supervisor. In this instance, who is the supervisor to a City Councilperson? Well, there's a good argument that the mayor is."

In a another news conference Thursday, City Attorney Joel Landeen and the city Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said Modrick is not an employee of the city and the claim that Allender is Modrick's supervisor is inaccurate.