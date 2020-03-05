Modrick fights back on code of conduct complaint

Alderwoman Lisa Modrick and her attorney presented her side of a dispute with Mayor Steve Allender and Rapid City's airport board president just days before she could be removed from office by the City Council at a public hearing.
“We’re here because this matter has been handled poorly from the get-go, and I think it’s important that the people of Rapid City know the problem that occurred — and I take it all back to (Mayor Steve Allender),” said her attorney, Steven Beardsley, at a press conference. “The reason I say that is that there are requirements that are supposed to be done under South Dakota law, under reasonableness and under the suggestion of the attorney for (Airport Board President Darren) Haar.”
Beardsley alleges Allender and others in city administration have an agenda to demean Modrick’s employer, Westjet Air Services, and remove Modrick from office.
Modrick is facing a public hearing Tuesday for an alleged violation of the Rapid City Council’s Code of Conduct. Haar and his attorney David Lust filed the complaint against Modrick on Feb. 6. In the complaint, Lust writes Modrick and others made “many unfounded and outrageous allegations” against Haar following a Dec. 10, 2019 meeting between Haar and Modrick.
Haar recorded the Dec. 10 meeting, unbeknownst to Modrick.
Modrick claimed Haar threatened her and her employer, Westjet Air Services, during the private meeting on Dec. 10. Modrick called Allender on Jan. 2 to request a meeting about her Dec. 10 interaction with Haar.
Westjet Air Services President Linda Rydstrom initiated an FBI report related to the alleged threat on Jan. 3, prior to a Jan. 6 meeting with Allender and other city officials.
Also on Jan. 6, Lust sent a letter to Modrick and Allender suggesting a meeting to resolve the concerns.
Beardsley claims Modrick is an employee of the city because she receives pay for her duties as an elected member of City Council. As such, Beardsley claims that Allender is Modrick’s supervisor and that the mayor did not follow appropriate procedures outlined in the city's Non-Union Employee Guide.
"In this instance it's a little unique because it's a City Councilperson, you think now who would you discuss this with," Beardsley said. "The Non-Union Handbook describes who you go to. You go to your supervisor. In this instance, who is the supervisor to a City Councilperson? Well, there's a good argument that the mayor is."
You have free articles remaining.
In a another news conference Thursday, City Attorney Joel Landeen and the city Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said Modrick is not an employee of the city and the claim that Allender is Modrick's supervisor is inaccurate.
"Clearly the mayor is not Alderman Modrick's supervisor. He does not direct her work. She does not answer to him. He cannot terminate her. He cannot discipline her. He has no control over Alderman Modrick and what she is doing," Landeen said. "Aldermen are not employees of the city. Mr. Stroot has issued an opinion, and I concur with that opinion.
"We've also done an analysis of South Dakota law and I don't think that is supported. In addition, I disagree with the assertion that Alderman Modrick is covered under the Non-union Employee Guide. I think that Mr. Beardsley has cherry-picked out certain language and certain words and tried to shoehorn that into Alderman Modrick's situation."
Beardsley said Allender should have handled the complaints by Modrick and Haar "in-house" and that it should not have been divulged in public or through the media.
Beardsley claimed Allender "ran to the newspaper" (The Journal) and "went to the media to fight their case so that they can set up Lisa Modrick and Westjet Air Center."
"I don't think the proper place is to go to the press as opposed to what's required by South Dakota law and the handbook that sets forth where South Dakota law would go to," Beardsley said.
Beardsley's claim that Allender initiated contact with The Journal about the incident is false. The Journal has been investigating operations at Rapid City Regional Airport since August 2019.
The Journal followed South Dakota's open records law and requested documents related to complaints involving the airport. It is through the continuing open records request that the Journal obtained the documents and correspondence related to Modrick and Haar.
Allender was not available for comment Thursday as he is out of the country and will return Monday.
"It doesn't surprise me that Alderman Modrick's attorney wishes this was handled privately and kept quiet. That, unfortunately, was not the way it was handled," Landeen said. "There are a lot of allegations about who went to the media and the reality is that Westjet — whether Lisa Modrick was specifically involved in that, I don't know — but Westjet was approaching media and trying to get them to write stories regarding the issues at the airport. They had approached the Journal, and the Journal reached out to us and made requests.
"Rather than just piecemeal it, we provided the whole story because, frankly, this is a long-running dispute. It's very complicated and we wanted to provide the entire picture and not just piecemeal pictures of what's going on."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.