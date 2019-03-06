Lisa Modrick will seek re-election to the Rapid City Council, she announced this week.
Modrick, who represents Ward 1, now serves as the vice chair of the Public Works Committee and is as a liaison to a number of boards and committees, including the Rapid City Public Library, Journey Museum and Learning Center Board, and the Performing Arts Board.
She was first elected to the council in 2016.
“It has been a privilege to serve on the city council for the last three years, and with my experience, I will continue to be the voice of the people,” Modrick said in a press release.