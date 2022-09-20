Monday grass fire human caused, RCFD says

The Rapid City Fire Department said Tuesday that a Monday grass fire, which caused several evacuations near Neptune and Signal drives, was caused by humans.

Shortly before noon Monday, RCFD was dispatched to a grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive. A news release said the fire was a total of 4.8 acres in size and originated in the vicinity of an "unpermitted camp."

The news release said when crews arrived on scene, the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening structures. The Rapid City Police Department was on scene and assisted with evacuations.

RCFD, with the assistance from South Dakota State Wildland, was able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to any structures.

The dry conditions, hot weather, and winds seen yesterday created a fast moving fire, resulting in many resources being utilized to fight the fire, the news release said.

Everyone who was evacuated from their homes were allowed back a few hours later.