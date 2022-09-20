 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday grass fire human caused, RCFD says

Fire

Fire crews and residents work to mop up the grassfire near Star Village Monday afternoon. The fire grew to about three acres before it was doused.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Fire Department said Tuesday that a Monday grass fire, which caused several evacuations near Neptune and Signal drives, was caused by humans.

Shortly before noon Monday, RCFD was dispatched to a grass fire on Neptune Drive and East Signal Drive. A news release said the fire was a total of 4.8 acres in size and originated in the vicinity of an "unpermitted camp."

The news release said when crews arrived on scene, the fire was spreading fast and up the hill threatening structures. The Rapid City Police Department was on scene and assisted with evacuations.

RCFD, with the assistance from South Dakota State Wildland, was able to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to any structures.

The dry conditions, hot weather, and winds seen yesterday created a fast moving fire, resulting in many resources being utilized to fight the fire, the news release said.

Everyone who was evacuated from their homes were allowed back a few hours later.

Four arrested Monday in two cases

Three people were arrested Monday in Rapid City for allegedly receiving stolen property and one person was arrested in a separate shooting call.

Your Two Cents for Sept. 15

Not only can we change when schools start and end but do we really need a week off for Easter and a week off for Thanksgiving and all the thre…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 14

Four day work week can be efficient when half of the employees work on Monday through Thursday, and the other half work Tuesday to Friday. Tha…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 16

If the recommendations suggested by Hillsdale College for teaching American History and Civics were followed by RCAS, our students would learn…

