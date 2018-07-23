Editor's note: Keep it Civil is an occasional series featuring a rundown of noteworthy civil lawsuits and opinions in state and federal court in and around western South Dakota.
New Lawsuits
U.S. District Court
On July 11, Kay Don Jons, a farmer residing in Bonesteel, South Dakota, joined a class-action lawsuit and sued in federal court agrochemical giant Monsanto, headquartered in St. Louis, for damage resulting from so-called "Dicamba drift." The lawsuit alleges Monsanto illegally released two varieties of genetically modified seeds before properly releasing the corresponding herbicide, which led to the "inevitable and foreseeable drift to neighbors' fields." The Jons planted non-Dicamba-tolerant soybeans on 500 acres, while their neighbor planted Dicamba-tolerant seeds and hired an applicator to spray the herbicide. Within weeks, the Jons' soybean crop was stunted and "cupping." The lawsuit alleges Dicamba, first registered by Monsanto in 1967, adversely impacted a quarter-million acres of soybeans last year in South Dakota alone.
State Circuit Court
-On July 10, Jennifer Sweesy brought a lawsuit against insurance agent Gregg Fullerton and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company in Pennington County. When she and Dwight Tasa jointly purchased a 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer, Tasa took out an insurance policy with the defendants that Sweesy claims covered both her and Tasa. However, according to the lawsuit, following an accident with an uninsured motorist in Rapid City in January 2017, Sweesy was denied in her claims by the defendants, who argue she was never covered under the policy.
-On July 13, a lawsuit was filed in Meade County on behalf of Prairie Vista Inn, a hotel in Faith, against Merryman Excavation, Inc., an Illinois corporation. The lawsuit says the defendants have yet to pay their lodging bill from a stay between July 25 and Nov. 7 of last year. The overdue bill, according to the lawsuit, is $24,372.40.
New Opinions
U.S. District Court
In an opinion issued on July 11, U.S. District Judge Roberto Lange granted former Rapid City medical laser guru Robert Larry Lytle the right to proceed "in forma pauperis" — or without paying the usual court fees. However, the judge denied his appeal for home confinement. In April, a federal judge sentenced Lytle to 12 years in prison for fraud in marketing miracle cures from his medical lasers. Although Lytle grossed over $16 million from the sale of lasers, the court noted the former dentist "appears to be nearly devoid of assets at the present time."