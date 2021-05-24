Montana Tech professor says surface water led to Hideaway Hills sinkhole

Sadeghi was hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to complete the study. He said his team used the Frequency Domain Electromagnetic, Self Potential and electrical resistivity tomography tests. They tested the area May 17-23.

Sadeghi said he thinks the sinkhole opened in April 2020 due to surface water infiltrating the ground and seeping into the roof of the mine that dissolved the gypsum.

“For this mine that is so shallow, all they were relying on was the strength of the gypsum in the roof, but then water infiltrates into the ground and starts dissolving that gypsum, it becomes thinner and eventually it’s so thin that it loses all its strength and it fails,” he said.

Due to the water-related problems, Sadeghi said they used the self potential test to help them find the direction of waterflow in the ground. He said they need that data to help show the long-term stability of the mine.

He said the other good thing about the test is that if it shows downward movement of water, that means there’s something underneath that location. He said that will help the team determine their resistivity data.