Montana Tech professor says surface water led to Hideaway Hills sinkhole
Montana Tech professor says surface water led to Hideaway Hills sinkhole

Hideaway Hills residents may have more answers in the next few weeks about the extent and stability of the abandoned gypsum mine residing underneath their homes.

Dr. Mohammad Sadeghi told residents Sunday that his team could have their findings in two to three weeks after using three methods to study the extent of the mine.

“I really hope to get some answers for the residents here,” he said. “I think we might have enough to at least give some information.”

The mine was exposed when a sinkhole opened in April 2020 that forced 40 people from 15 homes to evacuate. There are at least two lawsuits filed in relation to the collapse, one of which is one step closer to class-action status. Residents are also trying to determine what to do about a sanitary sewer main that could fall into the mine and leave about 150 homes without the service.

Sadeghi was hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to complete the study. He said his team used the Frequency Domain Electromagnetic, Self Potential and electrical resistivity tomography tests. They tested the area May 17-23.

Sadeghi said he thinks the sinkhole opened in April 2020 due to surface water infiltrating the ground and seeping into the roof of the mine that dissolved the gypsum.

“For this mine that is so shallow, all they were relying on was the strength of the gypsum in the roof, but then water infiltrates into the ground and starts dissolving that gypsum, it becomes thinner and eventually it’s so thin that it loses all its strength and it fails,” he said. 

Due to the water-related problems, Sadeghi said they used the self potential test to help them find the direction of waterflow in the ground. He said they need that data to help show the long-term stability of the mine.

He said the other good thing about the test is that if it shows downward movement of water, that means there’s something underneath that location. He said that will help the team determine their resistivity data.

Sadeghi said the electrical resistivity test shows the resistivity of soil and rock layers to electrical currents at different depths. He said the issue is there are three types of gypsum and one has a 2,000 - 3,000 ohmmeter resistivity, so it becomes difficult to separate that from a hole, which has the same ohmmeter reading.

He said the gypsum in the area is about 500 - 600 ohmmeter, so if they find 2,000 - 3,000 ohmmeter, they know it’s a hole. The other issue is they measured the known void extent of the mine, which is measuring around 400 - 600 ohmmeter.

“We are thinking one of the explanations...is that first of all the thickness of the holes in the ground is very small, like three meters high,” Sadeghi said. “We think that there is a lot more water in the mine than it was when the cavers went in and the thickness of the rooms are not big enough to end up having a really high resistivity.”

He said if there’s a hole that’s half-full or a third-full of water and the rest is filled with air, their method only reads the average. 

Sadeghi said the good news is they’re detecting the holes, but they have to figure out how to separate it from gypsum. He said doing all three methods will help them figure out how to separate the holes from the gypsum.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

