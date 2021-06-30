Montana Tech study shows possibility for second sinkhole in Hideaway Hills

A Montana Tech assistant professor said it’s possible another sinkhole could open between Daisy Drive and East Daisy Drive in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood, according to a study.
Dr. Mohammad Sadeghi presented his team’s findings from a geophysical study in the subdivision where a sinkhole opened April 27, 2020, exposing an abandoned gypsum mine.
The sinkhole forced about 40 people from 15 homes to evacuate. There are at least two lawsuits filed in relations to the collapse, one of which is closer to class-action status.
Sadeghi and his team were hired by the Fitzgerald Law Firm to complete the study. They used frequency domain electromagnetic, self potential and electrical resistivity tests.
Sadeghi said the study showed between Daisy Drive and East Daisy Drive a low resistivity portion underground, which could reflect an area of backfill, a pillar, settlement or the potential for a sinkhole. He said the area is near the west entrances to the mine, a few of which were backfilled.
“When we were in the field and trying to do this line, conduct this line, we noticed this area. There was a backyard of a house right next to the house where the sinkhole opened up… in the backyard, there was a depression area you could feel,” Sadeghi said. “This area...people should be careful about this point here.”
He said the low resistivity could also reflect deteriorating gypsum, but couldn’t say for sure.
Sadeghi said a resistivity test along the backyards of houses on the east side of East Daisy Drive showed that water could be filling mined areas.
He said there aren’t exact depths, but the water could be between 25 feet to 40 feet underground. He also said he couldn’t give any safety hazard interpretations without more information.
“It’s not just the depth. I have to know how wide the mine is, what is between the top of the mine area and the surface, what is the infiltration rate of water,” he said. “This is a gypsum mine, and the enemy here is water, so obviously you cannot do too much about it. It’s going to rain.”
He said the sinkhole that opened in April 2020 was close to where water ran off of the roof on East Daisy Drive and into the ground.
Sadeghi said the study also showed the mine could extend east and northeast toward Interstate-90 and past the mapped out area. He said a resistivity test done parallel to the interstate by the Hideaway Hills neighborhood also detected mined areas filled with water.
He said they think the mine could also extend toward the southeast, but don’t think it extends toward the west side. He said a resistivity test on Daisy Drive didn’t show any mining activity.
Sadeghi said “fixing” the underground concerns through backfill would be expensive but would have to be done through each house individually.
“If someone is being held responsible for these problems here, they should then do an analysis to see if it’s better to pay off all these houses or if it’s better to fix the problem,” he said. “I haven’t done any study on this, but I think by the looks of it, fixing the problem is going to cost more.”
