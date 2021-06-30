Montana Tech study shows possibility for second sinkhole in Hideaway Hills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the low resistivity could also reflect deteriorating gypsum, but couldn’t say for sure.

Sadeghi said a resistivity test along the backyards of houses on the east side of East Daisy Drive showed that water could be filling mined areas.

He said there aren’t exact depths, but the water could be between 25 feet to 40 feet underground. He also said he couldn’t give any safety hazard interpretations without more information.

“It’s not just the depth. I have to know how wide the mine is, what is between the top of the mine area and the surface, what is the infiltration rate of water,” he said. “This is a gypsum mine, and the enemy here is water, so obviously you cannot do too much about it. It’s going to rain.”

He said the sinkhole that opened in April 2020 was close to where water ran off of the roof on East Daisy Drive and into the ground.