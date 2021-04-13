Montana University to study size of gypsum mine under Hideaway Hills

Ealy said underground metal from infrastructure and vibrations from semis driving over the interstate create challenges to studying what's under Hideaway Hills but Sadeghiamirshahidi, who goes by Dr. Mohammad, has identified the best combination of methods.

“In order to develop a hazard map for the area that can be used for issuing proper evacuation notices, the exact extent of the abandoned mine needs to be known,” Dr. Mohammad wrote in his study proposal.

Dr. Mohammad said he will also focus on estimating the depth of groundwater and any groundwater flow.

The professor noted that cavers couldn’t explore the entire mine due to collapses and water. Ealy and a geologist with Fox Rothschild both told the Journal that old aerial photos show evidence of the mine being larger than what the cavers explored.

Dr. Mohammad said he, another professor and a graduate student will use the Frequency Domain Electromagnetic, Self/Spontaneous Potential, and ERT methods, which all involve electricity or magnets. The first two method will result in more than 2,000 data points.

The testing and analysis should take eight weeks and the final report should be completed by the third week of July.