Montana woman died in Nemo Road fatal motorcycle crash

A Montana woman was identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash about 15 miles west of Rapid City on July 8.

Angela Vaira, 32, of Sidney, Montana, died after losing control of a 1996 Honda VT 600 motorcycle heading east near the intersection of Nemo Road and Pine Drive.

The motorcycle went left across the westbound land and struck a guard rail.

Vaira, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

