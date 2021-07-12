 Skip to main content
Montana woman died in Nemo Road fatal motorcycle crash
Montana woman died in Nemo Road fatal motorcycle crash

  • Updated
A Montana woman was identified as the person who died in a one-vehicle crash about 15 miles west of Rapid City on July 8.

Angela Vaira, 32, of Sidney, Montana, died after losing control of a 1996 Honda VT 600 motorcycle heading east near the intersection of Nemo Road and Pine Drive.

The motorcycle went left across the westbound land and struck a guard rail.

Vaira, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

