Month of Caring shines spotlight on volunteers

Projects that improved workplaces and homes for humans and even horses launched this year’s United Way of the Black Hills' Month of Caring.
The second annual Month of Caring began Thursday with volunteer projects at United Way of the Black Hills, SunCatcher Therapeutic Riding Academy, the Club for Boys in Rapid City, and local homes.
Other Month of Caring projects are scheduled throughout September at Youth & Family Services’ Fullerton Farm in Box Elder, Crisis Intervention Shelter Services in Sturgis, Storybook Island, CASA 7th Circuit, Feeding South Dakota, The Journey Museum, and Black Hills Raptor Center in Rapid City, and Prairie Hills Transit in Hot Springs.
“All project sites have already been assigned to volunteers. However, if someone does still want to volunteer and get involved, we are encouraging doing projects such as helping pack or distribute food boxes for Feeding South Dakota, or writing thoughtful cards to folks in local nursing homes,” said Andrea Amstutz, marketing manager for United Way of the Black Hills.
Month of Caring has evolved from United Way of the Black Hills’ annual Day of Caring, which brought together hundreds of people for celebratory luncheons and multiple projects in communities throughout the region.
Month of Caring provides a safer way to encourage volunteering while COVID-19 numbers continue increasing in western South Dakota, according to Jamie Toennies, executive director of United Way of the Black Hills.
“So many companies and project sites had COVID-19 protocols, so we went virtual with our kickoff and went with a Month of Caring to give everybody as much flexibility as we could,” Toennies said. “We could still get amazing volunteers, and they’d still be able to volunteer. We’re trying to be as flexible as we could to make it work.”
“This year there’s so much uncertainty. With the Delta variant and numbers going up, it’s much safer for everybody and we still get our wonderful volunteers,” she said.
Toennies said there are plenty of options for anyone who wants to volunteer during Month of Caring — or anytime — but who didn’t sign up for a Month of Caring project. One effort people of all ages can get involved in is Chalk the Walks (chalkthewalks.org). The project invites local residents to spread positivity and joy by writing uplifting messages on sidewalks in their community.
Giving blood is another ongoing need people can help to meet, Toennies said.
“We know there’s always a need for blood, so reach out to Vitalant and schedule (an appointment),” she said.
“There are still so many ways people can give back and help their community,” she said. “Our Month of Caring is one month of putting a spotlight on it, but there are always projects our nonprofit partners need volunteers for.”
To find volunteer opportunities that are available year-round, contact 211 or go to helplinecenter.org/volunteer-connections/volunteer-opportunities/. There are projects suitable for individuals, groups, youths and senior citizens.
Month of Caring launches fundraising season for United Way of the Black Hills, Toennies said. This year’s goal is to raise a total of $2,112,000; 100% of donations are reinvested in the Black Hills. By community, the fundraising goals are Rapid City $1,800,000; Sturgis $93,000; Northern Hills (Belle Fourche, Deadwood/Lead, Spearfish) $130,000, and Southern Hills (Custer, Edgemont, Hill City, Hot Springs and Keystone) $89,000.
Donations to United Way of the Black Hills support organizations and resources that provide mental health services, affordable housing, financial education and literacy, access to quality and affordable early childhood education, emergency shelter for domestic violence victims, and more to meet communities’ greatest needs.
For more information about United Way of the Black Hills, go to unitedwayblackhills.org.