Month of Caring shines spotlight on volunteers

“So many companies and project sites had COVID-19 protocols, so we went virtual with our kickoff and went with a Month of Caring to give everybody as much flexibility as we could,” Toennies said. “We could still get amazing volunteers, and they’d still be able to volunteer. We’re trying to be as flexible as we could to make it work.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This year there’s so much uncertainty. With the Delta variant and numbers going up, it’s much safer for everybody and we still get our wonderful volunteers,” she said.

Toennies said there are plenty of options for anyone who wants to volunteer during Month of Caring — or anytime — but who didn’t sign up for a Month of Caring project. One effort people of all ages can get involved in is Chalk the Walks (chalkthewalks.org). The project invites local residents to spread positivity and joy by writing uplifting messages on sidewalks in their community.

Giving blood is another ongoing need people can help to meet, Toennies said.

“We know there’s always a need for blood, so reach out to Vitalant and schedule (an appointment),” she said.