Monument Arena construction on schedule despite COVID-19 challenges

The $130 million Rushmore Plaza Civic Center expansion project remains on track even through the winter weather season and the coronavirus pandemic could have throttled its momentum.
Dave Richardson, senior project manager for M.A. Mortenson Company of Minneapolis, said Wednesday The Monument Arena is expected to be competed by fall 2021.
"Currently, we are setting the structural steel for the superstructure, pre-cast (concrete) is ongoing over the course and we are finishing up our deep foundations," Richardson said.
Over 600 piles have been driven to support the massive arena that will add 250,000 square feet to the civic center.
Richardson said health and safety is the most important thing for the work crew. Every person is checked for symptoms of COVID-19 to make sure there is no spread of the disease.
"COVID-19 is a unique position that we are in today. I think we all realize that," Richardson said. "We have implemented a pre-screening protocol where we screen every employee coming onto the site with questions and a temperature check. We also have deployed cleaning crews around the job site including our offices."
Workers onsite are also required to wear face masks and gloves at all times, in addition to the normal procedures of wearing hard hats, safety vests and eye protection.
Jim Yechout, site superintendent, said there are approximately 80 workers in the project area now and that will increase to well over 200 workers as construction continues.
Yechout said most contractors are local, but there are crews from other states that are working here as well.
"Everyone goes through the same safety protocol, regardless of where they are from," Yechout said.
Crews have nearly completed excavating the site of the new arena located in a former parking area just west of Barnett Arena.
During a media tour of the work site Wednesday, crews said the process of removing soil from the site, called export, and replacing it with structural fill soil, called import, required care during the depth of the winter months to avoid use of fill material containing too much moisture, which can freeze.
"We're in a really good part of the process and are pleased with the progress that has been made," Yechout said. "When weather hits we were proactive in protecting the work we've done and are still on track for completion in the fall of 2021."
