Monument Arena construction on schedule despite COVID-19 challenges

Jim Yechout, site superintendent, said there are approximately 80 workers in the project area now and that will increase to well over 200 workers as construction continues.

Yechout said most contractors are local, but there are crews from other states that are working here as well.

"Everyone goes through the same safety protocol, regardless of where they are from," Yechout said.

Crews have nearly completed excavating the site of the new arena located in a former parking area just west of Barnett Arena.

During a media tour of the work site Wednesday, crews said the process of removing soil from the site, called export, and replacing it with structural fill soil, called import, required care during the depth of the winter months to avoid use of fill material containing too much moisture, which can freeze.

"We're in a really good part of the process and are pleased with the progress that has been made," Yechout said. "When weather hits we were proactive in protecting the work we've done and are still on track for completion in the fall of 2021."

